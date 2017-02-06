Sonny Geraci, of The Outsiders and Climax, Dies at 69

By ABC News Radio

Bobby Bank/WireImageSonny Geraci [jer-AY-cee], singer for 70s soft rock band Climax and 60s rock band The Outsiders, died Sunday at age 69, according to multiple reports, including reports on his Facebook fan page.

Geraci suffered a brain aneurysm in 2012 and is said to have been in poor health since.

Cleveland-born Geraci scored two top-10 hits with two different band — first in 1966 with the Outsiders and their #5 hit “Time Won’t Let Me,” and then again in 1972 with Climax and their #3 smash, “Precious and Few.”

The Outsiders also scored hits with “Girl in Love,” “Respectable,” and “Help Me Girl,” while Climax also charted with “Life and Breath” before they disbanded in 1975.

Geraci recorded and toured sporadically, appearing at oldies shows through the 2000s with a new lineup of the Outsiders.

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News