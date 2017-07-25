“Somebody That I Used to Know” singer Gotye turned down millions in royalties

According to Australia’s News.com.au, the singer — who had a Grammy-winning monster hit with 2011’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” — turned down millions of dollars in YouTube royalties.

Gotye, born Wally de Backer, decided against pop-up ads on his YouTube channel, which could have made him lots of dough thanks to his “Somebody That I Used to Know” music video, which racked up nearly a billion views.

Just for reference, the Korean artist PSY made $10 million in YouTube royalties when “Gangnam Style” went over two billion views.

“I’m not interested in selling my music,” Gotye tells News.com.au. “That’s the reason I don’t put ads on my You Tube channel, which seems strange to people in today’s climate, but that is a decision you can make. I’m like that with all my music. I generally never want to synch my music for products [on ads].”

Gotye is currently working on finishing his fourth album.

