Solange and A Tribe Called Quest to headline 12th annual Pitchfork Music Festival

By Music News Group

Carlota GuerreroChicago’s annual Pitchfork Music Festival welcomes Solange and A Tribe Called Quest as headliners for this year’s event, taking place July 14 through 16.

A Tribe Called Quest will hit the stage on Saturday, July 15, while Solange will entertain fans Sunday, July 16. Rock group LCD Soundsystem is scheduled to perform on Friday, July 14.

The festival also will roll out special curated events in collaboration with Solange’s Saint Heron record label and arts platform. The series will include a film screening, artist talks and a poetry reading and discussion.

More performers will be announced in the forthcoming weeks. Tickets are available to purchase now.

Source:: Music News