Social media star Brett Eldredge will pass on a reality show, but he's ready to act

Atlantic/Warner Music NashvilleBrett Eldredge is a world-class master of social media, and here’s the proof: he’s nominated for Choice Snapchatter at the Teen Choice Awards, competing against the likes of Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez.

“I love to have that connection,” Brett says of his addiction to his socials. “I love just talking back and forth and seeing what’s going on…I’m very active in that way, probably sometimes too often. And probably one of the reasons why I don’t sleep very well is I’m always on there, keeping in touch with my fans.”

In an online world that can often be cluttered with negative comments and outright bullying, Brett stresses that there is a message to his madness.

“I just like to encourage everybody to accept themselves for who they are, and be a goofball if you’re a goofball, or be whatever,” he says. “Who cares if someone thinks it’s ridiculous the way you act? Just be you, and people are gonna love you.”

“That’s what I try to do, and that’s why I act like an idiot on social media sometimes,” he laughs.

So could Brett’s gift for Snapchat lead to his own reality show? Probably not.

“I love the fact that I can just control it right there, and no one can tell me what to do,” he says of social media. “So as a reality show? I don’t know if that’s totally my thing, but I definitely want to get into acting and stuff one day as well, because I have a passion for that.”

You can vote for Brett online through Wednesday, in advance of the Teen Choice Awards on August 13. Brett’s self-titled third album comes out August 4.

