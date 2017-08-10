So good, so good: Neil Diamond sets record for most performances at historic L.A.-area venue

By Andrea Dresdale

Andreas TerlaakNeil Diamond wraps up the U.S. leg of his 50 Year Anniversary World Tour this Saturday at The Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, California, and it’ll mark his 35th concert at that venue. No other artists has made as many appearances there.

Neil’s first performance at the historic arena came on June 13, 1983, which was part of a record-breaking seven-night engagement. He then broke his own record when he did 10 concerts at The Forum in 1989. Since then, he’s performed multiple shows at the venue in 1992, 1993, 2001 and, now, this month.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will continue his tour in September in Europe and the U.K. It wraps up October 19 at London’s The O2 arena.

