Snoop Dogg debuts title song of new EP "Make America Crip Again"

ABC/Randy HolmesSnoop Dogg rolled with the Crips growing up in Long Beach, California, and he’s paying homage to the gang with the title song of his new album, Make America Crip Again.

“The president says he wants to make America great again,” Snoop rhymes. “F**k that s**hit, we going to make America Crip again.” Snoop disses the establishment and calls for youth to take over in the hook, “The world is yours.”

Snoop tells Rolling Stone the title refers to how the Crips worked to uplift their neighborhoods.

“A lot of people glorify the gang-banging and violence but forget that in the beginning, the Crips’ main and sole purpose was to be the reflection of the Black Panthers,” he says. “They looked after kids, provided after-school activities, fed them and stepped in as role models and father figures.”

The Doggfather says his new music is his attempt to bring people together.

“I’m taking it back to the era of being for ourselves and for everyone else. I’m for the evolution of people coming together and being one as opposed to being separate,” he says. “Music is the best way to heal.”

“Make America Crip Again” is among eight songs on the new EP which will be released October 27. The second track, “3’s Company,” features Chris Brown.

Make American Crip Again track list:

1. “M.A.C.A.”

2. “3’s Company” featuring Chris Brown & OT Genesis

3. “Good Foot”

4. “Dis Finna Be a Breeze” featuring Hahadavis

5. “None of Mine”

6. “My Last Name” featuring October London

7. “Sports Center” featuring Designer Flow

8. “Fly Away” featuring Shon Lawon

