Smells like Musical Theater: Grunge musical featuring songs from Nirvana and Soundgarden reportedly in the works

By Music News Group

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, IncThe grunge era is getting the musical treatment. According to Variety, the Seattle Repertory Theatre is putting together a new musical set in the early ’90s and featuring pre-existing songs from bands including Nirvana and Soundgarden.

Variety reports that the currently-untitled production will pick songs from record label BMG’s publishing catalog, which includes Nirvana and Soundgarden, plus Alice in Chains and The Smashing Pumpkins. Nirvana’s former manager, Janet Billig Rich, is among those on board for the project.

Before you say, “Wait a minute, Singles already exists,” the musical will feature an original plot that will follow a “brilliant grunge musician and the rival who may have killed him,” according to Variety. So, basically, an Amadeus for Gen X.

The musical is still in the early stages of development, and the list of included songs has not yet been determined.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News