"Slowheart" Kip Moore takes his "Girls" all the way to #1 this week

By Music News Group

MCA NashvilleKip Moore claims the fourth #1 of his career this week, as the lead single from his Slowheart album, “More Girls Like You,” ascends to the top of the chart.

“I found a lot of peace in staying authentic to my own true feelings as a person and my music,” Kip says. “I’ve always believed that magic can truly happen once you tap into the core of who you are and what you feel. To see that music resonate and this song ultimately reach #1 is far beyond what I imagined.”

This December, Kip heads out on the Tall Tales and the Truth Tour with Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen. The shows kick off December 7 in Denver, Colorado, with tickets going on sale on Friday.

Source:: Music News