Slipknot launching Knotfest pop-up shop in Los Angeles

By Music News Group

Alessandro Bosio/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty ImagesJust in time for Halloween, Slipknot is launching a pop-up shop in Los Angeles to celebrate the upcoming Ozzfest Meets Knotfest. The shop will be open on October 30 from 6-9 p.m. at the Hollywood Palladium.

You’ll have the chance to purchase discounted tickets to Ozzfest Meets Knotfest at the pop-up, plus a variety of Slipknot merch. Additionally, percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, as well as other Slipknot members, we’ll be making appearances at the shop.

Ozzfest Meets Knotfest takes place November 4-5 in San Bernardino, California. The lineups include Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, Prophets of Rage, Marilyn Manson, Deftones, and Stone Sour.

Source:: Music News