Sleeping with Sirens releases "Live & Acoustic from NYC" EP; watch unplugged "Legends" performance now

Warner Bros. RecordsSleeping with Sirens has dropped a new EP called Live & Acoustic from NYC. As its title suggests, the three-track collection features live, acoustic renditions of the band’s songs, recorded at Atlantic Studios in New York City. You can grab the EP now via digital outlets.

Along with the EP, Sleeping with Sirens has shared a video for an acoustic version of their song “Legends,” the lead single from the band’s new album Gossip. You can watch the performance now on YouTube.

Sleeping with Sirens is currently touring Europe in support of Gossip.

Here is the Live & Acoustic from NYC track list:

“Legends”

“Gossip”

“One Man Army”

