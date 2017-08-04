Sister Sledge, Labelle, McFadden & Whitehead among the 2017 Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame honorees

By Music News Group

Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns; Gijsbert Hanekroot/RedfernsThe music legends who’ll be inducted into the Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame this year have been revealed, and they include Sister Sledge, Patti LaBelle‘s old group Labelle, veteran R&B band The Soul Survivors, and the songwriting, production and recording duo McFadden & Whitehead.

The formal induction will take place October 4 during an afternoon ceremony along Philly’s Avenue of the Arts, and the honorees also will be celebrated that same evening at a special gala event at the Fillmore Philadelphia. Tickets for the gala are on sale now via Eventbrite.com.

This year’s other inductees include Jill Scott, influential gospel artist Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Ruffhouse Records co-founders Chris Schwartz and Joe Nicolo.

Patti, who will be inducted alongside her Labelle band mates Nona Hendryx and Sarah Dash, also was honored as a solo artist in 1990.

“The 2017 honorees represent powerhouse vocals, signature anthems, soulful vibes, and production firsts within the R&B, pop and rock genres, with an emphasis on powerful and decorated women in music,” says Mia Tinari, vice chair of the Philadelphia Music Alliance, which created the Walk of Fame to honor local music stars and promote the city’s contributions to the arts and culture.

Other previous inductees include Daryl Hall, John Oates, The Stylistics, Tammi Terrell, Teddy Pendergrass, Bill Haley, Jim Croce, Todd Rundgren, Chubby Checker, Dick Clark, Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff, Joan Jett, The Delfonics and The Trammps.

