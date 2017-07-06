Sir the Baptist confirms romance with Brandy, talks feeling trapped if "we can't express our love" with others

By Music News Group

Atlantic RecordsFor several months, fans have wondered if Sir the Baptist and Brandy were an item and Sir has confirmed to ABC Radio that the two are dating, calling Brandy “an amazing person.” He says, “I think it should be a balance of both.”

“Obviously know that you have an image, but on the other end, as artists, we feel really trapped if we can’t express our love for someone with other people, with your friends and family.”

Sir adds, “I can’t have a personal Facebook. We should be able to have a personal life, but also be cautious that we have a brand as well.”

Not only is the recording star working on his burgeoning relationship with the “Boy Is Mine” singer, but he also has a music career on the upswing, with a jam-packed touring schedule and “hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of gigabytes and terrabytes of music” to sift through for future use.

“I’ve been touring and I’m going overseas and I’m doing Afropunk Paris and I’m doing my own shows and opening up for Mary J. [Blige] in London,” he says.

“It’s a lot of moving around and coming back and doing some stuff with BJ the Chicago Kid. And then I’m gonna probably drop a one-off mixtape sorta thing to give people more music.”

