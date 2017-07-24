Silversun Pickups schedule fall headlining tour

Credit: Claire Marie VogelSilversun Pickups will hit the road this fall on a North American headlining tour. The outing begins October 21 in Santa Cruz, California, and will conclude November 19 in Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 28 at SilversunPickups.com.
The fall run will consist of Silversun’s final shows supporting their latest album, 2015’s Better Nature.
“Touring for this record has been amazing, and one of the biggest joys of our lives,” says frontman Brian Aubert in a statement. “We’re very excited to go out one last time before we shut down for a while. It’s gonna be a blast!”
Over the weekend, SSPU wrapped up their tour opening for Third Eye Blind, who were celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 1997 self-titled debut album.
Here are the Silversun Pickups’ fall tour dates:
10/21 — Santa Cruz, CA, The Catalyst
10/22 — Oakland, CA, Fox Theatre
10/24 — Garden City, ID, Revolution Concert House
10/25 — Seattle, WA, Showbox Sodo
10/26 — Vancouver, BC, Commodore
10/28 — Calgary, AB, The Palace
10/29 — Edmonton, AB, Union Hall
10/31 — Spokane, WA, The Knitting Factory
11/1 — Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom
11/8 — Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre
11/10 — Rochester, NY, Anthology
11/11 — Montreal, QC, Metropolis
11/12 — Toronto, ON, Rebel
11/14 — Washington, DC, 9:30 Club
11/15 — New York, NY, Terminal 5
11/17 — Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
11/18 — New Haven, CT, College Street Music Hall
11/19 — Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore
