Silversun Pickups schedule fall headlining tour

By Music News Group

Credit: Claire Marie VogelSilversun Pickups will hit the road this fall on a North American headlining tour. The outing begins October 21 in Santa Cruz, California, and will conclude November 19 in Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 28 at SilversunPickups.com.

The fall run will consist of Silversun’s final shows supporting their latest album, 2015’s Better Nature.

“Touring for this record has been amazing, and one of the biggest joys of our lives,” says frontman Brian Aubert in a statement. “We’re very excited to go out one last time before we shut down for a while. It’s gonna be a blast!”

Over the weekend, SSPU wrapped up their tour opening for Third Eye Blind, who were celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 1997 self-titled debut album.

Here are the Silversun Pickups’ fall tour dates:

10/21 — Santa Cruz, CA, The Catalyst

10/22 — Oakland, CA, Fox Theatre

10/24 — Garden City, ID, Revolution Concert House

10/25 — Seattle, WA, Showbox Sodo

10/26 — Vancouver, BC, Commodore

10/28 — Calgary, AB, The Palace

10/29 — Edmonton, AB, Union Hall

10/31 — Spokane, WA, The Knitting Factory

11/1 — Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom

11/8 — Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre

11/10 — Rochester, NY, Anthology

11/11 — Montreal, QC, Metropolis

11/12 — Toronto, ON, Rebel

11/14 — Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

11/15 — New York, NY, Terminal 5

11/17 — Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

11/18 — New Haven, CT, College Street Music Hall

11/19 — Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore

