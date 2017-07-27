Sia directing Kate Hudson in new film project

The singer is reportedly directing the actress in a film that she also wrote, called Sister. She posted what appears to be a still from the movie on Instagram, featuring Kate with a brand-new buzzcut. The newly shorn actress sits on a chair facing a window as the light streams in.

“My girl [Kate Hudson] being a delight on set,” Sia captions the photo.

Kate re-posted the photo to her own page, writing, “Freedom,” along with the open hands emoji and the haircut emoji. “Compliments of [Sia],” she writes of the photo. “#OurBeautifulDirector.”

Sia previously discussed her film directorial debut back in 2015 at Venice Days, a sidebar of the international film festival. She said the movie is based on a one-page story she wrote eight years ago.

“I was too embarrassed to tell anyone I wanted to make a movie, because I thought it would be seen as a vanity project, because I was a singer,” she said, “and then last year after I made the ‘Chandelier’ video, I realized that I was pretty good at directing, so I felt a little bit braver.”

