Shinedown plots summer tour with Lacey Sturm

ABC/Randy HolmesShinedown is hitting the road this summer, and they’ll be joined by former Flyleaf frontwoman Lacey Sturm. The outing kicks off July 1 at Summerfest in Milwaukee, and concludes August 9 in Ventura, California. Visit Shinedown.com for ticket info.

Shinedown will be touring behind their latest album, Threat to Survival, while Sturm will be supporting her debut solo effort, Life Screams.

Here are Shinedown and Lacey Sturm’s summer tour dates:

7/1 — Milwaukee, WI, Summerfest

7/2 — Naperville, IL, Ribfest

7/3 — Traverse City, MI, National Cherry Festival

7/5 — Lafayette, IN, Lafayette Theater

7/7 — Sylvania, OH, Centennial Terrace

7/8 — Lansing, MI, Common Ground Festival

7/9 — South Bend, IN, Morris Performing Arts Center

7/11 — St. Louis, MO, The Pageant

7/12 — Miami, OK, Buffalo Run Casino

7/14 — West Fargo, ND, Red River Valley Fair

7/15 — Cadott, WI, Rock Fest

7/17 — Canton, OH, Palace Theatre

7/19 — Richmond, VA, The National

7/21 — Waterloo, NY, Del Lago Resort/Casino

7/23 — Bangor, ME, Rise Above Festival

8/5 — Great Falls, MT, Montana State Fair

8/6 — Sturgis, SD, Buffalo Chip

8/9 — Ventura, CA, Ventura County Fair

