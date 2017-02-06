Shay Mooney's Baby Inspires Dan + Shay's New Track from "The Shack"

By Music News Group

AtlanticDan + Shay‘s new song from the soundtrack of The Shack was inspired by Shay Mooney‘s son, Asher James, who was born January 24.

“‘When I Pray for You’ is one of the most special songs we’ve ever written,” Dan Smyers says. “With some good stories (and even a few manly tears), the song wrote itself,” he recalls.

“It was an emotional day, one of those days that make us remember how blessed we are to be a part of the Nashville songwriting community,” Dan adds.

You can check out Dan + Shay’s video for “When I Pray for You” on YouTube. It’ll be included on The Shack: Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture, which comes out February 24.

Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley, Brett Eldredge, Kelly Clarkson and Tim McGraw & Faith Hill also contribute music to the film, which opens March 3. Tim stars as the main character’s best friend and also serves as the movie’s narrator.

