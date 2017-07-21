Shania Twain's "Poor Me" single released; why she decided to go it alone to craft the songs for "NOW"

By Music News Group

Giampaolo SguraJust as she teased on social media Thursday, Shania Twain released a new track from her NOW album on Friday.

“Poor Me” is one of twelve tracks on the standard version of the record. It’s also on the 16-track deluxe version, which the country-pop superstar wrote entirely by herself.

“I’m a songwriter first,” Shania says. “That absolutely drives everything. It was a big step toward independence. I pushed myself, knowing it was going to scare me and knowing that I, alone, was responsible for however it turned out.”

“I love collaborating,” she explains, “but I didn’t want any emotional, psychological, or musical influence. The minute you invite somebody into that space, you’re influenced. And then it wouldn’t be me. It wouldn’t be pure. This may be the purest work I ever do.”

“Poor Me” is available to stream or download now, ahead of the September 29 release of NOW. You can also check out the lyric video for the song on YouTube.

