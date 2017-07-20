Shania Twain teases more new music from "NOW"

By Music News Group

Mercury NashvilleIts sounds like Shania Twain is getting ready to release new music from her first studio album in 15 years.

“Who wants another song from #ShaniaNow?” the country/pop superstar shared on her socials Thursday morning, along with a ten-second video clip that marries an instrumental track with an animation that declares “Poor Me.”

The tune is listed as the fourth cut on Shania’s NOW album, which comes out September 29. So far, we’ve only heard the opening track, “Swingin’ with My Eyes Closed,” which she performed on the Today show, and the project’s first single, “Life’s About to Get Good.”

