Shania Twain reveals the 16 songs on her new album "NOW"

By Music News Group

Mercury Nashville“Feels so great to share with you the full track listing for my new album…” Shania Twain tweeted on Wednesday, unveiling the sixteen songs that will make up her fifth release, NOW.

The Canadian superstar wrote all of the songs herself, including the project’s lead single, “Life’s About to Get Good.” Shania’s most recent record was 2002’s Up!.

Here’s the complete track listing for NOW, which is set to come out September 29:

“Swingin’ with My Eyes Closed”

“Home Now”

“Light of My Life”

“Poor Me”

“Who’s Gonna Be Your Girl”

“More Fun”

“I’m Alright”

“Let’s Kiss and Make Up”

“Where Do You Think You’re Going”

“Roll Me on the River”

“We Got Something They Don’t”

“Because of You”

“You Can’t Buy Love”

“Life’s About to Get Good”

“Soldier”

“All in All”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Feels so great to share with you the full tracklisting for my new album #ShaniaNOW! Pre-order: https://t.co/Om8lkg7mwm

Out September 29th 😘 pic.twitter.com/PEue8fp6lG — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) July 5, 2017

Source:: Music News