Shania Twain brings out Kelsea Ballerini, Nick Jonas for Stagecoach set

Brantley GutierrezAs promised, Shania Twain turned her Stagecoach Festival performance Saturday night into an event.

Not only did she debut her forthcoming single, “Life’s About to Get Good,” but she also showed that despite not having recorded an album in 15 years, she can reach a young audience.

“I wrote this specific song about the good and bad in life and how important it is to have both,” she told the crowd, introducing “Life’s About to Get Good.” “So I wrote a song about a lot of truth and just finding light at the end of the tunnel.”

Shania also brought out Kelsea Ballerini to duet with her on “Any Man of Mine,” and pop star Nick Jonas for a rendition of “Party for Two.”

“Shania Twain is the reason I’m in music today,” Jonas told the crowd, “So thank for the inspiration.”

“Life’s About to Get Good” is expected in June, with Shania first new album in 15 years coming in September.

