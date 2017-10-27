Sex Pistols spin-off group The Professionals' star-studded new album arrives today

By Music News Group

Courtesy of The End/Automaton RecordsThe recently revived version of The Professionals, the band formed in 1979 by Sex Pistols drummer Paul Cook and guitarist Steve Jones after their famous punk group broke up, has just released a new album called What in the World.

The band’s current lineup is led by Cook and also features early bassist Paul Myers and new singer/guitarist Tom Spencer, while the album includes guest contributions from Jones — who’s now longer a member of the band — in addition to some other well-known rockers.

Among the other musicians who lend their talents to the project: Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan, The Clash‘s Mick Jones, Def Leppard‘s Phil Collen, The Cult‘s Billy Duffy, and Adam and the Ants‘ Marco Pirroni.

The Professionals recently premiered a video for their new song “Rewind” on their official YouTube channel. The track features lead guitar from Collen, who previously played with Cook in a side project called Man Raze. You also can check out a lyric video for What in the World’s lead track, “Good Man Down,” which includes guest appearances by Steve Jones and Duffy.

The Professionals are celebrating the release of What in the World with a pair of U.K. concerts taking place tonight in Wolverhampton and on Saturday, October 28, in London. The latter show will coincide with the 40th anniversary of the release of The Sex Pistols’ landmark album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols.

Here’s the full track list for What in the World, along with the guest musicians appearing on each song:

“Good Man Down” — featuring Steve Jones & Billy Duffy

“Let Go” — featuring Phil Collen

“Going, Going, Gone” — featuring Steve Jones & Billy Duffy

“Extremadura” — featuring Mick Jones & Victoria Liedtke

“Rewind” — featuring Phil Collen

“Hats Off” — featuring Duff McKagan & Chris McCormack

“New Generation” — featuring Marco Pirroni

“Take Me Now” — featuring Steve Jones, Billy Duffy & Marco Pirroni

“Bad Baby” — featuring Terri Cook

“Monkeys” — featuring Duff McKagan & Phil Collen

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.





Source:: Music News