Setting trends and breaking gender norms: Beyoncé's post-pregnancy dress revealed as menswear

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LAIt’s been several days since Beyoncé broke the Internet yet again by revealing her twins Rumi and Sir Carter to the world via Instagram.

And if you’ve been wanting to buy the dress that Bey wears in that photo, you may be surprised to learn that it’s from the menswear label Palomo Spain.

Designer Alejandro Gomez Palomo tells Vogue that “it’s the only piece I’ve ever made like that.” “It is vintage silk organza from a really old couture textile shop in Cordoba, Spain, which is near where I live,” he tells the magazine. “Circa either the 1950s or the 1960s. I thought, ‘Oh my God, I am so in love with this fabric.”

As a result, Bey’s dress is one-of-a-kind, so the Beyhive won’t be able to buy their own version, unfortunately. “It’s exquisite…and I can never find it again,” Palomo says of the fabric he used to create the gown.

Palomo adds that the piece is particularly significant because his label “celebrates the dismantling of gender norms”: in his Spring 2017 lookbook, a man was wearing it.

Palomo notes that Bey “placed a personal order for the dress,” so the fashion designer and his team took measurements and tailored the dress to fit the superstar before she got pregnant.

Still, the flowery, ruffled purple and blue gown looks fabulous on Bey post-pregnancy: it’s racked up over 8 million likes on Instagram since its debut Friday morning.

“This is a really big surprise, obviously,” says Palomo. “I love the picture. It’s just really beautiful. It’s special.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News