Set your DVR: Brad Paisley performs morning to midnight on TV this week

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LA Brad Paisley‘s just back from taking his Weekend Warrior World Tour to Sweden and Norway, but this week, he hopes to make a couple appearances in your living room.

The “Last Time for Everything” hitmaker will guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers Wednesday night. You can catch the show starting at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.

Then on Friday, he’ll have an early wake-up call to do the Today show. He’ll play the Citi Concert Series at New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza starting at 8 a.m., and then he’ll co-host the 9 a.m. hour of NBC’s morning talk show.

Source:: Music News