Senator Kid Rock? He issues statement on possible run

By Music News Group

Kevin Mazur/WireImageKid Rock has shared a statement regarding his possible Senate run in his home state of Michigan. The 46-year-old musician, born Robert Ritchie, says he’s still considering whether he’s actually going to run.

“We will be scheduling a press conference in the next 6 weeks or so to address this issue amongst others,” writes Rock on his website. “If I decide to throw my hat in the ring for US Senate, believe me…it’s game on.”

After the website KidRockforSenate.com surfaced online, Rock tweeted that the site was “real,” and added he was making a major announcement. A few days later, he released two new songs, “Greatest Show on Earth” and “Po-Dunk,” and declared that his campaign was “not a hoax.”

With all of the news surrounding his possible run, Rock says he’s now turning his focus to voter registration.

“During this time while exploring my candidacy for US Senate, I am creating a 501(c)(4) – a non-profit organization for the promotion of voter registration,” he says. “Not only can I raise money for this critical cause, but I can help get people registered to vote at my shows.”

“Since the announcement, the media has speculated this was a ploy to sell shirts or promote something,” Rock continues. “I absolutely will use this media circus to sell/promote whatever I damn well please…But either way, money raised at this time through the sale of merchandise associated with this very possible campaign will go towards our ‘register to vote’ efforts.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News