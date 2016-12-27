Selena Gomez Visits Texas Children’s Hospital on Christmas Eve

By Music News Group

Image Group LA/ABCSelena Gomez was back in her home state of Texas this weekend and decided to spread some holiday cheer while she was there. On Christmas Eve, the singer visited patients at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

A source tells E! News she spent time with about 14 kids in the hospital’s playroom, where they decorated some Christmas cookies.

“She was very sweet and amazing with the kids!” the source says. “There were some tears, so it was pretty emotional for some patients.”

The insider adds, “She was absolutely wonderful and genuine. The hospital was so thankful she took time away from her family to visit children who can’t be home this Christmas.”

Selena also stopped by the room of a patient named Madison, who’s a big fan. Madison’s mom posted a photo on Instagram, writing, “Love that she took time out of her busy schedule to make her day! …Such a great gift of kindness she showed us today!!”

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News