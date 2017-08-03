Selena Gomez says The Weeknd's “more of a best friend than anything else”

By Music News Group

Phil Poynter for InStyleIn a new cover story with InStyle magazine, Selena Gomez opens up about her relationship with The Weeknd and how she takes care of her mental health.

The singer says she considers The Weeknd — birth name Abel Tesfaye — her best friend, and that she’s stronger in this relationship than ever before.

“It’s really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy,” Selena tells the mag. “I’ve wanted to be in a strong headspace for years, and I really wasn’t. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I’d feel insecure.”

She adds, “You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense. I’m lucky because he’s more of a best friend than anything else.”

That stronger headspace of which Selena speaks is largely due to her break from the spotlight last year, when she spent 90 days in treatment with no phone to distract her.

“I was in the countryside and never did my hair; I took part in equine therapy, which is so beautiful,” she explains of her time away. “And it was hard, obviously. But I knew what my heart was saying, and I thought, ‘OK, I think this has helped me become stronger for other people.’”

Selena says she keeps up her mental health by regularly attending therapy.

“I believe in that and talking about where you are,” she says. “But I’m in a really, really healthy place.”

