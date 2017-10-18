Selena Gomez praises Demi Lovato’s documentary: “I wish more people were like you”

By Music News Group

Christopher Polk/Getty ImagesSelena Gomez has reached out to her old pal Demi Lovato after watching Demi’s new YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated.

Commenting on Demi’s Instagram post announcing the documentary’s debut Tuesday, Selena writes, “This was beautiful. I’m so happy for you. You always continue to [be] bold and real. I wish more people were like you.”

In another comment she added, “Love you.”

Demi responded, “Thank you so much, this means the world to me and more. Love you too.”

The two singers go way back — they starred on Barney and Friends together when they were kids and later became Disney Channel peers.

Though they haven’t been as close in recent years, they did both praise each other’s music on Twitter over the summer.

Demi tweeted Selena back in July, writing, “Loving your new song Fetish, we’ve come a long way since our Barney days.” Selena responded, “Yes we have. Just listening to Sorry Not Sorry! You slay as always. So happy for you!”

