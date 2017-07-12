Selena Gomez leads wave two of Teen Choice nods; One Direction members pitted against each other

FoxThe second and final wave of nominations for the Teen Choice Awards has been released, and the music categories feature a who’s who of pop’s biggest stars, from Ariana Grande and Bruno Mars, to The Chainsmokers and Ed Sheeran. Selena Gomez leads all nominees with eight nods, followed by her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber with five.
In addition, every member of One Direction — past and present — is nominated individually in one category or another. In the category of Choice Summer Male Artist, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan are competing against one another, as well as with Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Zedd.
Also, former 1D member Zayn is nominated for Choice Style Icon, and he, Harry, Liam and Louis Tomlinson are all up for Choice Male Hottie.
The 2017 Teen Choice Awards air August 13 on Fox. For the full list of nominees, and to vote for your favorites, visit TeenChoice.com.
Here’s a selected list of second wave nominees:
Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)
“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey)
“Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
“Love on the Brain” – Rihanna
“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran
“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
“2U” – David Guetta (feat. Justin Bieber)
“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo & Selena Gomez
“Just Hold On”– Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson
“Know No Better” – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)
“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie)
“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
“Glorious” – Macklemore (feat. Skylar Grey)
“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil
Wayne)
“Location” – Khalid
“Passionfruit” – Drake
“Redbone” – Childish Gambino
“That’s What I like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Rock/Alternative Song
“Believer” – Imagine Dragons
“Green Light” – Lorde
“Hard Times” – Paramore
“Heathens” – twenty one pilots
“Heavy” – Linkin Park (feat. Kiiara)
“Human” – Rag’n’Bone Man
Choice Breakout Artist
Chance the Rapper
Dua Lipa
Halsey
James Arthur
Julia Michaels
Zara Larsson
Choice Country Song
“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
“Every Time I Hear That Song” – Blake Shelton
“The Fighter” – Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)
“God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)
“In Case You Didn’t Know” – Brett Young
Choice Latin Song
“Chantaje” – Shakira (feat. Maluma)
“Deja Vu” – Prince Royce & Shakira
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
“Hey Ma” – Pitbull & J Balvin (feat. Camila Cabello)
“No Le Hablen de Amor” – CD9
“Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO
Choice Next Big Thing
Forever in Your Mind
Grace VanderWaal
Jax Jones
Jonas Blue
New Hope Club
The Tide
Choice Summer Song
“Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez
“Castle on the Hill” – Ed Sheeran
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
“Malibu” – Miley Cyrus
“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Summer Female Artist
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Katy Perry
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez
Choice Summer Male Artist
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Liam Payne
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Zedd
Choice Summer Group
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Imagine Dragons
Little Mix
Choice Summer Tour
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour
Ed Sheeran – Divide Tour
Kendrick Lamar – The DAMN. Tour
Sam Hunt – 15 in a 30 Tour
Shawn Mendes – Illuminate World Tour
Choice Instagrammer
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
Kendall Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Choice Snapchatter
Ariana Grande
Bella Thorne
Brett Eldredge
DJ Khaled
Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez
Choice Style Icon
Cara Delevingne
Harry Styles
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Zayn
Zendaya
Choice Female Hottie
Camila Cabello
Deepika Padukone
Paris Jackson
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Zendaya
Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Liam Payne
Louis Tomlinson
Shawn Mendes
Zayn
Choice Changemaker
Ariana Grande
Ian Somerhalder
Rowan Blanchard
Selena Gomez
Shailene Woodley
Yara Shahidi
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Source:: Music News