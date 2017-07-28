Selena Gomez explains vision behind “Fetish” video

By Music News Group

Interscope RecordsIf you were confused by the strange imagery in Selena Gomez‘s “Fetish” video, allow her to explain.

The singer teamed up with her friend, director and photographer Petra Collins, to create the video. They tell Dazed magazine that their vision was to stray from the obvious sexual imagery associated with the word “fetish” and tap into something deeper.

They drew inspiration from horror films and Fiona Apple‘s “Criminal” video to create slightly spooky suburban tableaux of a woman losing control.

“I love the video because it shows the very dirty, gross and weird love you can have towards someone,” Petra says. “This is how obsessive some people get and how they release.”

Both Selena and Petra say they love the video’s kitchen scene in particular, where Selena throws a bag of groceries and has a bit of a meltdown.

“The kitchen scene was so liberating, to lose control of my body and lose sight of myself,” Selena says.

She continues, “Um, I’m not saying I’ve ever done something similar to the kitchen scene in real life, but I can say right now, I do weird s*** all the time when I’m alone in my house. It’s how I express myself!”

Source:: Music News