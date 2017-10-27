Selena Gomez and friend Francia Raisa talk about kidney transplant: "She saved my life"

By Andrea Dresdale

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagicEarlier this year, Selena Gomez surprised fans when she revealed that, due to her Lupus, she needed a kidney transplant, and her friend, actress Francia Raisa, donated one to her. Now, the two have given their first joint TV interview, speaking about their experience with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie.

Friday morning, NBC’s Today show tweeted a clip of the interview, which will air in its entirety next week.

In the clip, Selena says, “My kidneys were just done — that was it. And I didn’t wanna ask a single person in my life and…she volunteered and did it.

Guthrie responds, “You feel that Francia saved your life?” To which Selena replies, “Because she did. That’s it.”

The entire interview will air Monday and Tuesday on NBC’s Today and on NBC Nightly News.

