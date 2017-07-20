Seether's Shaun Morgan & more musicians react to Chester Bennington's death

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesLinkin Park‘s Chester Bennington died Thursday at the age of 41; his death is being investigated as a suicide. The news of the singer’s death been met with an outpouring of support from fellow musicians, including Seether‘s Shaun Morgan, who, like much of the music world, is in complete disbelief.

“I didn’t know [Bennington], but we played some shows together throughout the years,” Morgan tells ABC Radio. “[He’s] another guy that just didn’t seem like the type of guy that would do that.”

Morgan has a similar reaction to Chris Cornell‘s death, who committed suicide in May. He got to know Cornell, who would’ve turned 53 Thursday, a little bit when Seether toured with Audioslave in 2005.

“That’s two suicides in two months,” Morgan remarks. “High profile musicians that are both, from the outside looking in, you would assume to be quite happy and living the dream, right? Married, kids, bands are doing well.”

Morgan has had his own struggles with suicidal thoughts, and his brother Eugene killed himself in 2007. In an eerie coincidence, this weekend Seether will stage their fifth Rise Above Fest, which Morgan founded as a tribute to Eugene and to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

“I guess now more than ever, maybe this festival is the thing to be doing,” says Morgan. “It couldn’t be a more poignant moment than something like Chester dying today that maybe more of this kind of activism is necessary.”

He adds, “More of this outreach kind of stuff and more talking about it, I think, certainly. Just speaking about this ugly thing that nobody wants to mention, which makes it more powerful because it’s just hiding in the shadows.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Here are more reactions:

Imagine Dragons: no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington.

Paramore‘s Hayley Williams: artists are ppl compelled to bring beauty into a world that can be so dark. makes sense then that artists are always conscious of darkness.. & maybe at times made more vulnerable by it? i don’t know. life can be relentless. heart hurts for Chester’s family/band/friends/fans.

Fall Out Boy‘s Pete Wentz: Mental health is no joke. We have to destigmatize the conversation around it.

Jimmy Kimmel: Chester was one of the kindest men I’ve had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly.

Nikki Sixx: I am in tears. Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……I feel so sad for his family, band mates and fans

Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale: I hope you find peace in the next life Chester @ChesterBe Life is hard,everyone battles demons.I want everyone here to know you are not alone



Halestorm‘s Arejay Hale: OMFG I just heard the horrible news about Chester Bennington, how awful! My heart goes to the LP families, I was shocked to hear this today!

Black Veil Brides‘ Andy Biersack: Completely stunned to hear of Chester Bennington’s passing. My heart is with his family and friends, what an absolutely tragic loss.

Duff McKagan: RIP Chester B.

Shinedown: Sending our thoughts , prayers and love .. To the Bennington and Linkin Park family …. Our community is small … And this is a crushing blow for such an architect of what modern rock is … A terrible loss … It doesn’t seem real

Bring Me the Horizon‘s Oli Sykes: Is there any chance It’s not true? I don’t want to accept it. #chesterbennington

The Pretty Reckless‘ Taylor Momsen: Black days, may we all find peace

Slipknot and Stone Sour‘s Corey Taylor: Jesus No…

In addition, The Recording Academy released a statement, saying “Our GRAMMY® family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of two-time GRAMMY winner Chester Bennington. As the cutting-edge lead vocalist of Linkin Park, Chester’s powerful range, paired with his impressive songwriting skills, made him a bona fide hard rock hero. His riveting stage presence made every live performance magnetic, earning him millions of fans around the globe.” The statement went on to praise Bennington for using his “time and talents” to help other members of the music community battle their addictions.

