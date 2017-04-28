Seal, American Authors & more featured on soundtrack of ABC's "Dirty Dancing" TV movie

Virgin/Deepwell RecordsAre you ready to have the time of your life…again? ABC’s three-hour TV movie based on the 1987 classic Dirty Dancing airs next month and its soundtrack will arrive May 19.

The album features artists of today performing the original songs and the oldies that were part of the 1987 film’s soundtrack. American Authors and violinist Lindsey Stirling perform “Wipe Out,” originally by the Surfaris, while Seal sings “Cry to Me,” originally by Solomon Burke.

In addition, “Need You Now” trio Lady Antebellum sings Bruce Chanel‘s “Hey Baby,” while pop duo Karmin sing “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by the Four Seasons. Calum Scott sings “She’s Like the Wind.”

Some of the stars of the movie, who include Abigail Breslin, Debra Messing, Katey Sagal, Billy Dee Williams, Tony Roberts, Sarah Hyland, Bruce Greenwood and Nicole Sherzinger, also sing on the soundtrack, in a combination of solos, duos and trios.

As for “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” that’s performed by the entire cast.

ABC’s Dirty Dancing airs May 24 at 8 p.m. ET. August 21 marks the 30th anniversary of the original movie.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.