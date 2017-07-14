Screening dates set for Green Day-produced punk doc "Turn It Around"

By Music News Group

ABC/Heidi GutmanThe screening dates for the Green Day-produced documentary Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk have been revealed. The first showing will be held July 25 in Montreal, and the film’s tour will conclude September 18 with screenings in Los Angeles and San Diego.

Turn It Around‘s theatrical run will launch in conjunction with Green Day’s upcoming North American summer tour in support of their new album, Revolution Radio. The band’s outing begins August 1 in Auburn, Washington, and will conclude September 16 in Los Angeles.

As its title suggests, Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk explores the influential San Francisco area punk scene. The doc is narrated by Iggy Pop, and features commentary from Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett, Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, and The Offspring‘s Noodles, among many more.

For the full list of screening dates, visit EastBayPunk.com.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.