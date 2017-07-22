Scotty McCreery explains gun incident at Raleigh-Durham International Airport

By Music News Group

Triple 8 ManagementThough it appeared Scotty McCreery was trying to take a loaded gun on board a plane last week, it seems it was actually an honest mistake.

The season 10 American Idol winner received a misdemeanor citation after the incident at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Thursday, July 13. The North Carolina native clarified exactly what happened in a statement to ABC Radio on Friday evening.

“I have been a concealed carry permit holder for a while now after being robbed at gunpoint in 2014, and I take gun safety very seriously,” McCreery says. “While in between tour dates last week, I went to go target shooting with a friend a few days before an early flight out of my hometown Raleigh-Durham airport.”

“Unfortunately, I did not realize that I left my pistol in my backpack until the TSA found it during the security X-ray screening and rightly confiscated it,” he explains. “I had my concealed carry permit on me so once they had checked everything out, they released me to catch the next available flight.”

“Great to know our airport security force is on the job,” he concludes. “I have learned a lesson that I won’t forget.”

The 23-year-old is currently promoting his new single, “Five More Minutes.”

