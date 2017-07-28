Santana, The Isley Brothers to chat about new album, "Power of Peace," on "CBS Sunday Morning"

By Music News Group

Credit: Maryanne BilhamSantana‘s new collaborative album with The Isley Brothers, Power of Peace, arrives in stores today. The 13-track collection features 12 covers, including renditions of such well-known tunes as Stevie Wonder‘s “Higher Ground,” Marvin Gaye‘s “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology),” Billie Holiday‘s “God Bless the Child” and the Burt Bacharach–Hal David classic “What the World Needs Now Is Love Sweet Love.”

A CBS Sunday Morning segment focusing on Power of Peace will be featured on this weekend’s episode of the program, which airs at 9 a.m. ET/8 a.m. CT. The profile will feature interviews with Carlos Santana, his wife Santana drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, and Isley Brothers members Ronald and Ernie Isley and their spouses, all of whom are featured on the album.

Many of the songs Santana and the Isleys recorded for Power of Peace were chosen because they offered a positive message during this divisive time in the world.

“The theme is spiritual divine medicine to counter the fever-pitch fear that’s permeating this planet right now,” Santana said in a recent Billboard interview. “Every era has its song…to help alleviate the condition of brutality and war.”

The album’s one original tune, “I Remember,” was written by Cindy Santana, who also contributed lead vocals to the track.

Several songs from Power of Peace are streaming in their entirety at Santana’s official VEVO YouTube channel.

Power of Peace is available on CD, vinyl and as a digital download. Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Are You Ready”

“Total Destruction to Your Mind”

“Higher Ground”

“God Bless the Child”

“I Remember”

“Body Talk”

“Gypsy Woman”

“I Just Want to Make Love to You”

“Love, Peace, Happiness”

“What the World Needs Now Is Love Sweet Love”

“Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)”

“Let the Rain Fall on Me”

“Let There Be Peace on Earth”

