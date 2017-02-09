San Francisco Giants Announce Fifth Annual Metallica Night

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesMetallica will once again team up with the San Francisco Giants for the team’s fifth annual Metallica Night.

The Bay Area metal legends will perform the national anthem and throw out the first pitch before their hometown Giants take on the visiting World Series champs Chicago Cubs in AT&T Park on August 7.

“In what has become one of our favorite hometown traditions, we’re excited to announce that the San Francisco Giants have once again invited us to celebrate a night on the field with them,” says Metallica. For ticket info, visit Metallica.com.

Metallica has always had a big presence in the Bay Area sports scene: the band has also performed before Golden State Warriors basketball games and San Jose Sharks hockey games.

This Sunday, Metallica will perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards alongside Lady Gaga.

