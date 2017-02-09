Sammy Hagar Teams with Pal Adam Levine to Introduce World's First "Mezquila"

By Music News Group

Guy Aroch for Santo MezquilaIt’s mas tequila time for Sammy Hagar! The Red Rocker, who already had huge success with his Cabo Wabo brand of the liquor, has teamed up with his buddy Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and The Voice fame to launch a new kind of premium booze called mezquila that’s a mix of blue agave tequila and the tequila variety known as mezcal.

The new spirit, billed as “the world’s first mezquila,” is being sold under the brand name Santo Mezquila.

According to Advertising Age, the idea apparently struck while Hagar and Levine were dining at a restaurant in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, back in 2015. The two music stars weren’t fans of the restaurant’s mezcal, so they began pouring it into their tequila glasses, and realized that the new concoction was actually pretty good. To help produce the mezquila, Sammy re-assembled the team behind his Cabo Wabo tequila.

“When Adam and I started tasting the different blends, I knew we had something special that people would love,” says Hagar in a statement about Santo Mezquila’s creation. “It was only right to get the team back together and share Santo with the world.”

Santo Mezquila will retail for $55 a bottle and will be rolling out to cities across the country over the next month or so.

Hagar previously joined Levine as a guest coach on season 11 of The Voice.

