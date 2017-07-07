Sammy Hagar announces plans for his 70th birthday bash at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Mexico

By Music News Group

Photo: Guy Aroch/Design: Todd Gallopo at Meat and PotatoesSammy Hagar turns the big 7-0 on October 13, and to celebrate the milestone the Red Rocker is organizing a special edition of his annual birthday bash at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The 27th annual installment of the star-studded event will be held over the course of four nights, on October 9, 11, 13 and 14.

Tickets to the concerts, which cost $70, will be made available via a random lottery-style drawing for those who register at RedRocker.com or at Hagar’s Facebook, Twitter and Google+ pages. Registration will be open from Wednesday, July 12, at 10 a.m. PT through Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m. PT. Winners will be announced on July 21, and tickets will be limited to two per household per show.

Over the years, a jaw-dropping list of famous musicians has taken part in Hagar’s birthday shows at the Cabo Wabo Cantina, including Van Halen, late Who bassist John Entwistle, Stevie Wonder, Heart‘s Ann and Nancy Wilson, Stephen Stills, David Crosby, Joan Jett, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dave Grohl, Jerry Cantrell, Chad Smith, Bob Weir, Iggy Pop, Tommy Lee, John Mayer and Adam Levine.

Meanwhile, a contest offering fans to win two tickets to Hagar’s 70th birthday celebration has been launched by Mercury Insurance, sponsor of Sammy’s AXS TV reality series Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar. You can enter the contest at MercuryInsurance.com/AXS through August 31.

The first of a new series of Rock & Roll Road Trip episodes premieres this Sunday, July 9, at 9 p.m. ET. To promote the show, Hagar and his pal Levine will take part in a Facebook Live Q&A event on Saturday, July 8, at 9 p.m. ET.

