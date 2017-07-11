Sam Hunt says "Body Like a Back Road" has "really done a lot more...than I could have anticipated"

By Music News Group

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images via ABCCountry star Sam Hunt flirted with pop success in 2015 when his #1 country hit “Take Your Time” hit the pop charts, but his latest hit, “Body Like a Back Road,” is now a bona fide pop hit, currently sitting in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. Sam thinks the reason this song has been such a big hit is because fans were dying for some new music, so he gave it to them…a bit prematurely.

Sam released “Body Like a Back Road” in February as a standalone single — it was his first new music since his 2014 hit debut album Montevallo. “I didn’t have a record finished but I had that song that I was working on and I had a tour coming up,” Sam explains.

“I was kinda hearing from the fans that they wanted to hear new music and I was ready to play new music,” he continues. “So the excitement that they had for new music, I think, was the catalyst for that song taking off and reaching more ears than just the fans of Montevallo.”

In fact, Sam says that people who never even heard his debut album have been inspired to check it out after hearing “Body Like a Back Road.”

“Fortunately we’ve been able to make new fans from that song…people who are just finding the first record now because of that song,” he says. “So it’s really done a lot more for the whole deal than I could have anticipated.”

Sam’s currently out on his “15 in a 30” tour — named after a line from “Body Like a Back Road” — which will wrap up in Las Vegas at the end of September.

