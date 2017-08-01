Sam Hunt "Cruise-s" past Florida Georgia Line to claim a chart record

By Music News Group

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images via ABCSam Hunt‘s “Body Like a Back Road” just won’t quit. This week, the lead single from his forthcoming sophomore album notches its 25th week atop Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs tally.

That’s enough to lock in the record for the most weeks atop the chart, cruising past Florida Georgia Line‘s 2012-2013 feat, when the duo spent 24 weeks at #1 with — you guessed it — “Cruise.”

“Body Like a Back Road” has already gone triple-platinum, becoming the third most-downloaded song in any genre in 2017. So far, there’s no word on when the follow-up single from Sam — or his full album — may be coming.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News