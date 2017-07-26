Ryan Tedder says Camila Cabello's new solo music blew him away

By Music News Group

Getty Images via ABCFifth Harmony may have just announced their new album title and release date, but former member Camila Cabello is busy readying her own solo material.

She’s working with OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder on the album, and he hints that one of the songs has a distinctive Cuban flair.

“She’s obviously Cuban, I wanted to stay true to that, she played me a couple records, I can’t say the names of ’em, [but] one of ’em blew me away and it felt like you were sitting in the streets of Havana,” Ryan says. “I mean, it felt very authentic, and like she has such a point of view and actually is such a good writer.”

So does he think Fifth Harmony fans will love her new material?

“I think they’re gonna like it a lot,” he says. “It’s very modern music. The stuff that we’ve done and that I’ve heard, they’re gonna get stuff that is very, very contemporary and cutting edge but it feels like her. It’s got that kind of Cuban spirit to it.”

Camila’s solo album is due out later this year. Her former band mates of Fifth Harmony will be releasing their self-titled album on August 25.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News