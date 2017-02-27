Ruth B Doesn't Want Your "Superficial Love"

By Andrea Dresdale

Columbia RecordsRuth B, the Canadian singer/songwriter who was discovered on Vine and scored a hit last year with “Lost Boy,” is back with a brand-new single called “Superficial Love.”

The song, which will appear on Ruth’s in-progress debut album, has her telling the person she’s dating that she wants something that goes deeper than just physical attraction.

“If you wanna keep me, then you better treat me/like a damn princess/make that an empress,” she sings. “‘Cause I’m so done/not being your number one/this superficial love.”

Ruth’s debut album, which is due out later this year, was produced by Joel Little, the man who collaborated with Lorde on her acclaimed debut Pure Heroine. Ruth wrote all the songs on the album herself.

