Russell Simmons aims to move the crowd with forthcoming Eric B. & Rakim anniversary documentary

Russell Simmons is executive producing a concert film and documentary featuring Eric B. and Rakim.

The Hollywood Reporter says the film, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the legendary hip-hop duo’s 1987 album Paid in Full, will include footage from their July 7 reunion concert at the famed Apollo theater in New York City. The event marked the first time both artists performed on stage together in twenty years.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Russell says, “I’m thrilled that the world, and a new generation, will have the opportunity to witness the creative spark that Eric B. and Rakim lit in hip-hop.”

He adds, “The duo moved the culture forward, and DJs and MCs to this day stand on their shoulders. I’m honored to work again with these great artists.” Eric B. and Rakim were signed to Island Records in the late ’80s, after Simmons, who co-founded Def Jam Recordings, heard their debut single, ” Eric B. Is President.”

