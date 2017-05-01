Roger Daltrey says he isn't sure if The Who "will ever play again after this tour"

By Music News Group

ABC/Richard CartwrightThe Who has a busy tour schedule lined up this year that so far includes 14 North American summer dates, but singer Roger Daltrey says he isn’t sure if his famous band will hit the road again after the current trek winds down.

“We seriously don’t know if we’ll ever play again after this tour,” the 73-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer tells NME. “People at our age have been popping their clogs [over the last year,] so let’s just get real here, where we are in our lives.”

Daltrey, who was sidelined in 2015 when he contracted viral meningitis, adds, “We’re doing remarkably well for where we are but we just don’t know. If we get through this year, we’re gonna need some time off. We’ll re-think it after that.”

He also explains that even if The Who takes a break, he plans to continue singing so his voice will stay in shape. “If I stop singing now for a year, it’ll be all over,” he maintains.

Part of the band’s 2017 itinerary is its first-ever Las Vegas residency, a six-show engagement at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace that runs from July 29 through August 11.

Regarding The Who’s decision to play the Vegas stand, Roger says, “We thought why not give it a try. We’re not tired of playing…we love it but we’re tired of the scheduling, the time changes and the different hotels, the different beds, the ‘Where the f*** am I?’ in the middle of the night. I’ve had 53 years of that.”

Here are all of The Who’s confirmed North American tour dates:

7/13 — Québec, QC, Canada, Festival d’Été de Québec

7/16 — Canandaigua, NY, CMAC

7/18 — National Harbor, MD, MGM National Harbor

7/20 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

7/22 — Atlantic City, NJ, Boardwalk Hall

7/25 — Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

7/29 — Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

8/1 — Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

8/4 — Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

8/7 — Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

8/9 — Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

8/11 –Las Vegas, NV, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

8/13 — San Francisco, CA, Outside Lands Festival

8/16 — Stateline, NV, Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

