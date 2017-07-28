Rod Stewart helps pay for D.C. trip for disabled children and their families

By Music News Group

Steven A Henry/Getty ImagesRod Stewart recently stepped in to help a group of children with disabilities and their families.

CNN reports that Rod was inspired after seeing one of their news stories and wrote to his manager, “I’ve just seen something on CNN that’s heartbreaking. It was a group of families with severely disabled children who are driving to Washington to confront about health care cuts. See if you can find out who they are.”

“He was so touched and heartbroken and actually teary,” Rod’s manager, Arnold Stiefel, told CNN. “He said to me ‘As a father of eight I have to do something now.'”

The families had chartered a bus from Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Washington, D.C. to protest cuts to Medicaid. The trip cost $30,000 but they had only raised $7,000. Even more disheartening, the families did not get to meet with elected officials as they had intended.

But Rod was determined to do something, so he cut them a check to cover the cost of the rest of their trip.

On Tuesday night, he ended his concert in New Jersey with a video tribute to the families.

“Some of you may know that I live in America and pay my taxes here,” the British singer told the crowd. “I’m neither a Democrat nor a Republican, but I am a father.”

