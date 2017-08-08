Rock'n Us: Steve Miller Band releasing career-spanning compilation next month

By Music News Group

Capitol/UMeThe Steve Miller Band will release a career-spanning compilation on September 15 called Ultimate Hits that will be available as both a single CD and a deluxe two-disc set. Frontman Steve Miller produced and oversaw the album, which features most of his band’s biggest hits, some lesser-known gems, and several previously unreleased studio and live recordings.

The deluxe version of Ultimate Hits features 40 tracks, and includes such smashes as “The Joker,” “Rock’n Me,” “Abracadabra,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Jet Airliner,” “Jungle Love,” and “Fly Like an Eagle.” It also boasts eight unreleased recordings, including live renditions of “Gangster of Love,” “Living in the USA” and “Space Cowboy,” plus the solo studio track “Seasons,” a demo version of “Take the Money and Run,” and a cover of Wilson Pickett‘s “In the Midnight Hour.”

Ultimate Hits also offers a clip of a five-year-old Miller talking to his godfather, electric-guitar and multi-track recording pioneer Les Paul.

The single-disc compilation features 22 tracks, including most of the aforementioned recordings. Both versions of Ultimate Hits also will be available as digital downloads on September 15. In addition, 180-gram vinyl editions of the compilations will be released October 27 as two-LP and four-LP sets.

“Selecting material to include in these two collections and revisiting the creation of these recordings I’m reminded of how I learned to make multi-track recordings from Les Paul and play lead guitar from T Bone Walker,” Miller says in a statement. “I’ve been blessed to work with so many wonderful musicians and engineers and friends over the years. Mostly I want to thank you our fans who come out to our shows and listen to our records.”

Here’s the track list for the single-disc version of Ultimate Hits:

“Harmony of the Spheres 2”

Steve Miller at age five talking to his godfather Les Paul

“Take the Money and Run”

“Rock’n Me”

“The Stake”

“Threshold”

“Jet Airliner”

“The Joker”

“Abracadabra”

“Jungle Love”

“Swingtown”

“Dance, Dance, Dance”

“Serenade from the Stars”

“Space Intro”

“Fly Like an Eagle”

“Wild Mountain Honey”

“Living in the USA” (Live)*

“Space Cowboy” (Live)*

“Seasons”*

“I Want to Make the World Turn Around”

“Winter Time”

“The Window”

And here’s the list of songs on the deluxe compilation:

CD 1

“Steve Miller at age five talking to his godfather Les Paul

“Gangster of Love” (Live)*

“The Joker”

“Baby’s Callin’ Me Home”*

“My Dark Hour”

“Little Girl”

“Living in the USA” (Live)*

“Space Cowboy” (Live)*

“Seasons”*

“Journey from Eden”

“Shu Ba Da Du Ma Ma Ma Ma”

“Going to Mexico”

“Kow Kow Calculator” (Live)*

“Come On In My Kitchen” (Live)

“Sugar Babe” (Live)

“The Lovin’ Cup” (Live)

“Dance, Dance, Dance”

“Take the Money and Run”

“Rock’n Me”

“Space Intro”

“Fly Like an Eagle”

CD 2

“Wild Mountain Honey”

“The Window”

“Take the Money and Run” (Demo)*

“In the Midnight Hour”*

“Jungle Love”

“Threshold”

“Jet Airliner”

“The Stake”

“Swingtown”

“Serenade from the Stars”

“True Fine Love”

“Heart Like a Wheel”

“Abracadabra”

“I Want to Make the World Turn Around”

“Italian X Rays”

“Don’t Cha Know”

“Cry Cry Cry”

“Stranger Blues”

“Behind the Barn”

* = previously unreleased.

