Rock this holiday: Stray Cats frontman announces dates for Brian Setzer Orchestra's 2017 Christmas Rocks! Tour

Courtesy of MSO PRBrian Setzer fans will once again get chance to rock around the Christmas tree this holiday season, as the Stray Cats frontman has announced plans for his 19-piece Brian Setzer Orchestra‘s 14th annual Christmas Rocks! Tour. The 2017 edition of the trek will visit 30 cities, kicking off November 11 in Setzer’s adopted hometown of Minneapolis and winding down December 28 in Bellingham, Washington.
The Brian Setzer Orchestra’s holiday shows feature big-band renditions songs from throughout the singer-guitarist’s long career, including Stray Cats hits, solo material and yuletide classics and various other covers.
“The music I play in the big band is rock ‘n’ roll with a jazz influence,” says Setzer. “What keeps it fresh is the quality of the players in the band. Also a big part of keeping the big band fresh is the arrangements; writing the arrangement for 18-19 people is like writing a song within a song. It makes the song you might have heard many times sound new again.”
Tickets for most dates of the Christmas Rocks! Tour go on sale to the general public this Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets for Setzer fan-club members will be available starting today at 10 a.m. local time.
Meanwhile, The Brian Setzer Orchestra will play a special concert celebrating its 25th anniversary on August 2 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. This will mark the fifth time that the band will perform at the famous venue.
Here are all of the dates for the 2017 Christmas Rocks! Tour:
11/10 — Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre
11/11 — Waukegan, IL, Genesee Theatre
11/13 — Joliet, IL, Rialto Square Theatre
11/14 — Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre
11/15 — Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre
11/17 — Philadelphia, PA, Academy of Music
11/18 — Englewood, NJ, Bergen Performing Arts Center
11/19 — Ridgefield, CT, The Ridgefield Playhouse
11/21 — Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Theatre
11/22 — Westbury, NY, NYCB Theatre at Westbury
11/24 — Montclair, NJ, Wellmont Theatre
11/25 — Washington, D.C., Warner Theatre
11/26 — Durham, NC, Durham Performing Arts Center
11/28 — Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/29 — Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre
11/30 — Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live
12/2 — Huntsville, AL, Von Braun Center
12/3 — Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium
12/5 — Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium
12/6 — Atlanta, GA, Symphony Hall
12/8 — Biloxi, MS, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
12/9 — Biloxi, MS, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
12/10 — Houston, TX, Arena Theatre
12/12 — Allen, TX, Allen Event Center
12/14 — Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Resort & Casino
12/15 — Phoenix, AZ, Celebrity Theatre
12/20 — Modesto, CA, Gallo Center for the Arts
12/24 — San Francisco, CA, Warfield Theatre
12/26 — Seattle, WA, The Paramount Theatre
12/27 — Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
12/28 — Bellingham, WA, Mount Baker Theatre
