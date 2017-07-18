Rock this holiday: Stray Cats frontman announces dates for Brian Setzer Orchestra's 2017 Christmas Rocks! Tour

By Music News Group

Courtesy of MSO PRBrian Setzer fans will once again get chance to rock around the Christmas tree this holiday season, as the Stray Cats frontman has announced plans for his 19-piece Brian Setzer Orchestra‘s 14th annual Christmas Rocks! Tour. The 2017 edition of the trek will visit 30 cities, kicking off November 11 in Setzer’s adopted hometown of Minneapolis and winding down December 28 in Bellingham, Washington.

The Brian Setzer Orchestra’s holiday shows feature big-band renditions songs from throughout the singer-guitarist’s long career, including Stray Cats hits, solo material and yuletide classics and various other covers.

“The music I play in the big band is rock ‘n’ roll with a jazz influence,” says Setzer. “What keeps it fresh is the quality of the players in the band. Also a big part of keeping the big band fresh is the arrangements; writing the arrangement for 18-19 people is like writing a song within a song. It makes the song you might have heard many times sound new again.”

Tickets for most dates of the Christmas Rocks! Tour go on sale to the general public this Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets for Setzer fan-club members will be available starting today at 10 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, The Brian Setzer Orchestra will play a special concert celebrating its 25th anniversary on August 2 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. This will mark the fifth time that the band will perform at the famous venue.

Here are all of the dates for the 2017 Christmas Rocks! Tour:

11/10 — Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre

11/11 — Waukegan, IL, Genesee Theatre

11/13 — Joliet, IL, Rialto Square Theatre

11/14 — Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre

11/15 — Detroit, MI, Fox Theatre

11/17 — Philadelphia, PA, Academy of Music

11/18 — Englewood, NJ, Bergen Performing Arts Center

11/19 — Ridgefield, CT, The Ridgefield Playhouse

11/21 — Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Theatre

11/22 — Westbury, NY, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

11/24 — Montclair, NJ, Wellmont Theatre

11/25 — Washington, D.C., Warner Theatre

11/26 — Durham, NC, Durham Performing Arts Center

11/28 — Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

11/29 — Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre

11/30 — Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live

12/2 — Huntsville, AL, Von Braun Center

12/3 — Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

12/5 — Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

12/6 — Atlanta, GA, Symphony Hall

12/8 — Biloxi, MS, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

12/9 — Biloxi, MS, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

12/10 — Houston, TX, Arena Theatre

12/12 — Allen, TX, Allen Event Center

12/14 — Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Resort & Casino

12/15 — Phoenix, AZ, Celebrity Theatre

12/20 — Modesto, CA, Gallo Center for the Arts

12/24 — San Francisco, CA, Warfield Theatre

12/26 — Seattle, WA, The Paramount Theatre

12/27 — Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

12/28 — Bellingham, WA, Mount Baker Theatre

The Brian Setzer Orchestra Christmas from Surfdog Records on Vimeo.

