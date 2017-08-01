Rob Zombie starts recording "The Electric Warlock" follow-up

By Music News Group

T-Boy/UMeAre you ready for a new Rob Zombie album? The shock rocker says he’s started working on the follow-up to his 2016 effort, The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser.

“Day one of working on the new album,” Zombie writes in an Instagram posted Tuesday. The post features an adorable picture of Zombie’s pug, Godzilla. “Godzilla is already bored,” he says.

In a very heavy metal turn of events, Zombie has already been greeted by a bat while recording.

“This must be a good omen. A bat has landed on the front steps of the studio for a minute then flew off,” Zombie writes in a separate Instagram featuring a photo of said bat.

