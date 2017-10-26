Rob Zombie directing new "The Devil's Rejects" movie

By Music News Group

J.Sciulli/WireImageRob Zombie is bringing back the Firefly family. According to the horror website Bloody Disgusting, the musician and director is working on a follow-up to his 2005 film, The Devil’s Rejects.

If you’ve seen The Devil’s Rejects, you may be wondering how there can be a sequel, since — spoiler alert for a 12-year-old movie — it ends with the three main characters driving directly into a hail of bullets, presumably leaving them dead. As The Devil’s Rejects was a spinoff of Zombie’s directorial debut, 2003’s House of 1,000 Corpses, Bloody Disgusting speculates that the new film could be another spinoff, or perhaps a prequel.

Zombie’s most recent film is 2016’s 31. He’s also working on a biopic about comedy legend Groucho Marx.

As for his music, Zombie has begun recording the follow-up to his 2016 album, The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser.

