Rising like a phoenix: Chanté Moore to release seventh studio album

By Music News Group

Winston KerrChanté Moore‘s long-awaited seventh album, The Rise of the Phoenix, will officially arrive on September 15, and the R&B singer’s latest disc will be her most personal yet.

She says in an official statement that the project “reflects where I am now in my life.”

“I am perfecting myself. I continue to learn how to burn away the old mindset, the negativity that weighed me down so I can become the best me,” she adds.

As for the meaning behind the album title, Chanté explains, “The Phoenix is a powerful mythological symbol of renewal. It lives a long life, burns to ashes, but reemerges more beautiful and more powerful than ever. I relate to that. I am the Phoenix rising and I’m living my life again!”

Moore released her debut album Precious in 1992, and her 1999 third album, The Moment Is Mine, featured her first Billboard Hot 100 top 10, “Chanté’s Got a Man.”

She’s currently on a national promotional tour to support The Rise of the Phoenix and info on tickets can be found via chantemoore.com.

Fans can pre-order The Rise of the Phoenix now. Here’s the tracklist:

“Welcome to the Journey -Interlude”

“Chasin”

“On His Mind”

“I’d be a Fool”

“Pray”

“Real One”

“SuperLover”

“The Journey -Interlude”

“Saving Grace”

Breath

“I Know”

“OffaU”

“Something to Remember”

“We Up”

“Pressure”

“Back to Life”

“Thank you for the Journey – Interlude”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News